Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 11,394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after buying an additional 973,218 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after buying an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,269. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

