Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 429,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.