Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,629,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 5,231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 416,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

