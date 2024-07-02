Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Currys to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 88.80 ($1.12).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Currys
Currys Stock Performance
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.