Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Currys to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 88.80 ($1.12).

Currys Stock Performance

About Currys

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £842.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,863.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03).

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

