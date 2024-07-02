D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,474.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,340. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

