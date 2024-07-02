Dash Acquisitions Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

