Dash Acquisitions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. STERIS makes up 1.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STERIS by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.34. The company had a trading volume of 372,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,212. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

