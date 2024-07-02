Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3,404,100.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MOAT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 636,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

