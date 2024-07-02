DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $9,248.93 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0213139 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,834.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

