Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares during the quarter. Progyny makes up about 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 284,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

