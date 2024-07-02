Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Update

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Defence Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %
OTCMKTS DTCFF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796. Defence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
About Defence Therapeutics
