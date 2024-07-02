Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 197,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

