DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 3.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.08 ($6.54) and last traded at €6.03 ($6.48). 604,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.81 ($6.24).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.38 and its 200-day moving average is €5.43. The stock has a market cap of $760.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.
Featured Stories
