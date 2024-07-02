Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. 24,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 138,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMRC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $669.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $235,887 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $240,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Digimarc by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

