Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 368,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,161. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

