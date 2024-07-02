Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) is Fidato Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fidato Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fidato Wealth LLC owned about 1.14% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

DFAR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 23,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,599. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

