Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises 4.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,427,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.