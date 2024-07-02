Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,068 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.1% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

