Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,033. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

