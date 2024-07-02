Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,189 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 240,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

