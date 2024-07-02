Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.61. 442,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.03 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.