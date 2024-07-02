Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.45. 731,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

