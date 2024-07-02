Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $84.96 Million Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. TFI International accounts for approximately 4.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of TFI International worth $84,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,931. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

