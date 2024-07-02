Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 99,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $551.97. 2,599,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

