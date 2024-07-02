Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,005. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

