Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in BCE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Stock Down 2.4 %

BCE traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. 3,629,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

