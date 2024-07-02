Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,916.21. 196,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,768.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,629.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

