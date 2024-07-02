DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $613.76 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $613.76 million and $21.83 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00634086 USD and is up 15.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,452,030.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

