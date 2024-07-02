Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DOCMF remained flat at $1.07 on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

