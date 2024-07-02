Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.