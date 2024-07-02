Dynex (DNX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and $2.24 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,064,192 coins and its circulating supply is 92,064,533 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,038,396.70317982. The last known price of Dynex is 0.63809666 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,605,854.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

