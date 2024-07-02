Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 14,167 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 524.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.48. 686,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,957. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

