Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,400 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. 1,898,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,083. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

