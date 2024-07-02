Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.21. 341,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,605. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $430.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.05.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

