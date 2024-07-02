Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 102,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $127.72. 5,644,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55. The stock has a market cap of $323.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

