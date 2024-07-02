Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,553. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

