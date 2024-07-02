Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 4,581 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,492. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.