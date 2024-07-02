Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 34 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.97. 2,599,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,884. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

