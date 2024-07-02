Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

See Also

