Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,052. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

