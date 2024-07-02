Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EVN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,052. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.