Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

EVT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,010. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

