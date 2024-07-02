Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,105 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

