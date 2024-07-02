Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,587. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

