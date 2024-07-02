Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,575. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

