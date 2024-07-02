Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. 29,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,317. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $113.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

