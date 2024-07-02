Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,153.7% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 186,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.62. 354,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.