eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

eGain Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 86,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 76,269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in eGain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in eGain by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 80,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

