eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
eGain Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 86,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.52.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.