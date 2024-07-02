Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 48,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,669. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.35.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
