Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,473,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,747. The company has a market cap of $406.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

