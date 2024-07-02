Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.0 days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Emmi stock remained flat at $960.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Emmi has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,005.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,020.73.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

